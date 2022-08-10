Dons drawn away to Championship side Watford in Carabao Cup second round

Liam Manning’s side progressed into the draw on Tuesday night with a 1-0 win over Sutton United thanks to Conor Grant’s first-half strike.
Watford, new to the Championship after suffering relegation from the Premier League last season, have picked up a win and a draw so far on their return to the second tier.
The game at Vicarage Road will be played in the week commencing August 22.
