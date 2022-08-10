Dons drawn away to Championship side Watford in Carabao Cup second round

The sides will meet for the first time later this month

Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 10:11 pm

MK Dons will take on Watford for the first time in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Liam Manning’s side progressed into the draw on Tuesday night with a 1-0 win over Sutton United thanks to Conor Grant’s first-half strike.

Watford, new to the Championship after suffering relegation from the Premier League last season, have picked up a win and a draw so far on their return to the second tier.

The game at Vicarage Road will be played in the week commencing August 22.

