Tisdale happy with his squad heading towards transfer deadline

He may not know whether he will be able to add to his squad before Thursday's transfer deadline, but Paul Tisdale says he is happy with the team the way it is.

Having brought in 10 players over the summer, fans have been crying out for a forward, with Robbie Simpson the only recognised forward added to the squad so far.

Last week, Tisdale said he is keen to get Osman Sow and Chuks Aneke back to full fitness - two players which will solve his striker shortage.

But with just a few days before the transfer window closes for five months, Tisdale said if he doesn't add further to his squad, he will still be happy.

"I am happy with the way it is," he said. "It's a long five months until the next window now.

"It will be a circle. I don't know to be honest (whether he will add). Every window ends with a panic anyway, and it's much earlier this year.

"Something will crop up we don't know about or aren't prepared for so we have to be on our toes and take the opportunity if it presents itself and think about the next five months. I'm not dodging the question, I just don't know."