Tisdale keeping 'a watching brief' on the transfer market

Any further transfer activity at MK Dons will change day-to-day, according to manager Paul Tisdale.

Having brought in seven players in the first couple of weeks of his new regime, there have been no new faces in the side since for more than two weeks since Ryan Harley and Robbie Simpson arrived from Exeter City.

Speaking on July 13, Tisdale admitted it was hard to predict when more signings would be made or whether any current players would be on their way.

And now with just 10 days before the season kicks off on August 4, Tisdale reiterated his patient approach.

"Before the window closes, the possibilities of players going in and out are still there," he said. "There's nothing definite. At this time of year, the landscape chances day-to-day.

"We've still got a few weeks to go, and then there's the loan window. I'm still learning and everyday offers me more information on the players here. We'll just keep a watching brief on it."

Should Tisdale fail to bring in any further signings this summer, the manager still believes his squad has enough to be fighting at the sharp end of the League 2 table.

He said: "We're not playing a game here. Our expectations should be do to as well as we can do. There will be a lot more than three or four teams thinking of making it this season. Everyone in this league will think they've got a chance, and after 10 or 12 games, some teams will begin to think they won't make it.

"If things go right and we find a rhythm, we've got a chance of making it to the top part of the league. I have a lot of work to do but we'd be doing ourselves a disservice if we aim too low. But I'm very practical about things.

"The last few seasons here haven't been great and I have to get the wheels turning forwards rather than backwards."