Theo Corbeanu may have only been at MK Dons for a week or so, but already he believes the club should be setting their sights on the League One title

After picking up wins in his first two games at at the club, Theo Corbeanu sees no reason why MK Dons should not set their sights on the League One title this season.

The 19-year-old Canadian, on loan from Wolves, helped Dons to wins over AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night and then scored a stunning strike in the 2-1 win over Portsmouth on Saturday to consolidate themselves in the play-off spots, while remaining just six points off currently pace-setters Wycombe Wanderers.

Corbeanu, who left Sheffield Wednesday last week to make the switch to Stadium MK, said his first week with the club has been a very positive one, and believes with the way the team are sat in the table there is no reason why they shouldn’t be aiming for a shot at the title.

He said: “Promotion is still the goal, and we're not out of it - we're still trying to win the league and it is possible. It will be tough but we have to keep it going.

“It was a very positive week. I'm glad to have gotten started with the club, with two positive games. Of course there will be moments I'll look back on and think I could have done better but I'm sure I'll grow from here and the team will too.

“So far, I've realised it's such a positive group - a group who are really happy to encourage you. There are some good boys here, and I'm so happy with the way it has started.”

Read More Manning proud of his side after Dons beat Portsmouth

Withdrawn with seven minutes plus stoppage time to go, Corbeanu had to watch the remainder of the game from the sideline as Portsmouth pressed for an equalising goal - a goal the hosts thought they had scored five minutes into time added on only for John Marquis’ effort to be ruled out for offside.

For Corbeanu, it was not a pleasant experience who admitted: “It was nerve-wracking, especially on the bench! On the pitch, you can affect it, but watching from the bench was nerve-wracking but the boy did extremely well in the final 10 minutes, showing good bravery and composure.

“We were still trying to attack - Hiram had a shot blocked, Troy went on a good run, Twiney kept pushing. It was a positive game and we have to keep pushing.”

It was his goal though, on the stroke of half-time, which will be the highlight of the game for the nearly 500 Dons fans in attendance at Fratton Park. Supporting Scott Twine’s run into the box, Corbeanu was in the perfect position to lash home an unstoppable volley from the edge of the penalty area, thumping off the underside of the bar past Gavin Bazunu to double Dons’ advantage after Mo Eisa’s cool opener 25 minutes earlier.