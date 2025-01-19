How we rated the players in the defeat to WalsallHow we rated the players in the defeat to Walsall
Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to league leaders Walsall

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 19th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST

A poor second-half display from MK Dons saw them well-beaten by League Two leaders Walsall on Saturday.

Having led through Scott Hogan’s first-half goal, their poor defensive display allowed the Saddlers to go on and claim their ninth win in a row, while Dons were left to rue a fifth defeat in the last seven games.

Here’s how we rated the players at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

A bad day for the keeper. At fault for at least one, arguably two of the goals and struggled from Walsall's set-pieces.

1. Tom McGill - 4

Did pretty well to keep chances for Jamille Matt to a minimum but one the whole, was a part of a bad defensive display

2. Nico Lawrence - 5

Possibly caught out of position early in the second-half when Gordon rattled in the second after just 26 seconds

3. Luke Offord - 4.5

Had a pretty solid first-half but never got up to speed in the second, and should have blocked the early cross for Walsall's second

4. Sam Sherring - 4.5

