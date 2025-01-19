Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to league leaders Walsall

Having led through Scott Hogan’s first-half goal, their poor defensive display allowed the Saddlers to go on and claim their ninth win in a row, while Dons were left to rue a fifth defeat in the last seven games.
Here’s how we rated the players at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.
1. Tom McGill - 4
A bad day for the keeper. At fault for at least one, arguably two of the goals and struggled from Walsall's set-pieces. | Jane Russell
2. Nico Lawrence - 5
Did pretty well to keep chances for Jamille Matt to a minimum but one the whole, was a part of a bad defensive display | Jane Russell
3. Luke Offord - 4.5
Possibly caught out of position early in the second-half when Gordon rattled in the second after just 26 seconds | Jane Russell
4. Sam Sherring - 4.5
Had a pretty solid first-half but never got up to speed in the second, and should have blocked the early cross for Walsall's second | Jane Russell
