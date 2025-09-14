Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the draw with Chesterfield

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 14th Sep 2025, 08:45 BST

MK Dons came up just short of victory on the road in Chesterfield on Saturday, drawing 1-1 with the Spireites.

Tom Naylor’s 86th minute header broke Dons’ resolve late on, after Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s second goal of the season put the visitors deservedly ahead at the SMH Group Stadium.

Here’s how we rated the players.

1. How we rated the MK Dons players in the draw with Chesterfield

Getty Images

Photo Sales
Came to claim a few important crosses to ease tension. Dropped one, though, which could have cost Dons, while making two important stops. Not a lot he could do with the late goal

2. Craig MacGillivray - 7

Came to claim a few important crosses to ease tension. Dropped one, though, which could have cost Dons, while making two important stops. Not a lot he could do with the late goal | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Looked back to his best again in the centre of the defence

3. Luke Offord - 7.5

Looked back to his best again in the centre of the defence | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Looked solid and assured throughout with yet another defensive reshuffle around him

4. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7

Looked solid and assured throughout with yet another defensive reshuffle around him | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsTom NaylorChesterfield
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice