How we rated the players in MK Dons' win over Chesterfield

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the New Year's Day win over Chesterfield

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 08:00 GMT

MK Dons kicked off 2025 in style with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Chesterfield.

First-half goals from Callum Hendry and Joe White saw Scott Lindsey’s side take a 2-0 lead into the break.

Chesterfield’s spirited second-half showing saw them get one back through Darren Oldaker, but it was not enough as Dons claimed their first win in four.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Was serenaded with a new chant from the Dons fans all afternoon, and repaid them with a fine show. Made two excellent stops in the first-half and then a brilliant denial off the line at the death

1. Tom McGill - 7.5

Was serenaded with a new chant from the Dons fans all afternoon, and repaid them with a fine show. Made two excellent stops in the first-half and then a brilliant denial off the line at the death | Jane Russell

Looked back to his usual self in the back line again, getting down to the nitty gritty of defending

2. Luke Offord - 7

Looked back to his usual self in the back line again, getting down to the nitty gritty of defending | Jane Russell

A strong and controlled performance from the centre-back, a good return to form

3. Nico Lawrence - 7.5

A strong and controlled performance from the centre-back, a good return to form | Jane Russell

Another assured outing, making some really crucial challenges in the latter stages

4. Sam Sherring - 7

Another assured outing, making some really crucial challenges in the latter stages | Jane Russell

