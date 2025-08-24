Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the win over Newport County

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 24th Aug 2025, 11:00 BST

MK Dons made it seven points from a possible nine when they beat Newport County on Saturday.

Goals from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Callum Paterson saw Paul Warne’s side come from a goal behind to claim their second win out of three to maintain their unbeaten start to the League Two season.

Here’s how we rated the players at Rodney Parade.

There were some stand-out performers in south Wales

1. How we rated the MK Dons players at Rodney Parade

There were some stand-out performers in south Wales | Getty Images

Bit unlucky with the opener which hit him, making up for it with a big one-on-one save and of course saving a penalty

2. Craig MacGillivray - 7.5

Bit unlucky with the opener which hit him, making up for it with a big one-on-one save and of course saving a penalty | Jane Russell

Provided a good outlet but concerns how over an injury which forced him off

3. Gethin Jones - 7

Provided a good outlet but concerns how over an injury which forced him off | JAne Russell

Looked shaky initially in his first league start. Became more assured with a burst up field, and held on in the late Newport surge

4. Marvin Ekpiteta - 6/5

Looked shaky initially in his first league start. Became more assured with a burst up field, and held on in the late Newport surge | Jane Russell

