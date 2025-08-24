Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the win over Newport County

Here’s how we rated the players at Rodney Parade.
There were some stand-out performers in south Wales | Getty Images
2. Craig MacGillivray - 7.5
Bit unlucky with the opener which hit him, making up for it with a big one-on-one save and of course saving a penalty | Jane Russell
3. Gethin Jones - 7
Provided a good outlet but concerns how over an injury which forced him off | JAne Russell
4. Marvin Ekpiteta - 6/5
Looked shaky initially in his first league start. Became more assured with a burst up field, and held on in the late Newport surge | Jane Russell