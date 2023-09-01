Tomlinson joins Dons from Peterborough on deadline day

MK Dons have completed the deadline day signing of full-back Joe Tomlinson from Peterborough United.

The 23-year-old has made four appearances for Posh this season, but makes the switch to Stadium MK on a permanent basis.

Capable of playing on either flank, Tomlinson adds cover for Graham Alexander’s side after a tough two years at London Road, where he struggled for regular football.

Twice sent on loan to Swindon Town, the Robins were believed to be keen on the player’s signature, but were priced out of a move for him.

Tomlinson arrives in time to be a part of Dons’ squad to take on Crewe Alexandra tomorrow

“It’s a fantastic feeling,” Tomlinson said. “This is a great club and this is an exciting opportunity for me – I can’t wait to get going.

“I know of the interest early on in the window and it’s a move I’ve wanted to happen for a while. This was where I wanted to be so I’m really happy that it’s done and I’m here now.

“Graham is an experienced football person and I believe he will really help improve me as a player. That’s the aim coming here – to get better and better as a player and help MK Dons win games and be successful.”

Alexander added: “We’re delighted to bring Joe in on this important day – he is a great addition for us.