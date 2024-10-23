Tomlinson reiterates Lindsey's 'biggest in the league' sentiments after win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Confidence is up at MK Dons and saying it is no longer taboo

Joe Tomlinson doubled down on head coach Scott Lindsey’s claim over the weekend that MK Dons are the biggest club in League Two by suggesting they may also be the bigger than everyone in League One as well.

Fresh from netting his second in as many games in the ugly 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night, the former Peterborough United man admitted the 32-week wait for back-to-back wins was not good enough for the club, despite the best efforts of John Doolan’s men who tried to scupper their style of play as best they could.

“He's right - we're the biggest club in the league, and the biggest probably in the league above as well,” Tomlinson claimed as they climbed into 12th in League Two. “There is so much potential here, and with the players we've got in the changing room we should be up there, not where we are. We're making the steps, we've gone back-to-back now, and show everyone where we should be.

“It was the start of March the last time we went back-to-back, so we've ended that and we go again on Saturday to make it three in a week.

“It was what we wanted to do, but we know there is a lot of improvements to make. We weren't at our best in the first-half especially, we wanted more control. But we're making forward steps and I believe we're going in the right direction.

“We're the best team in the league on paper with the players we've got, so teams have to come here and do that. They've come here on a winning streak, came here full of confidence and had a plan but we come away with the points.

“We know from last year, from being in this league and being who we are, teams will try and make it horrible. We have to play how we play, and know our quality will show.”

Tomlinson admitted though that quality was thin on the ground at MK1 on Tuesday though, with a scrappy, nasty battle ensuing particularly in the second-half. Ten players would end up being booked by referee Ross Martin, who was making his EFL debut, but the ugly nature of the game made for a poor spectacle.

“It was not an enjoyable game for the spectators,” Tomlinson added. “Not a great deal of good football being played but Accrington came with a game plan. We battled, and we take the three points.

“We're feeling good, we're getting there, improvements are there and we're hoping this gets us some momentum to go on a really good run like we did last year. But this time we want to finish it off by going all the way to the top.”