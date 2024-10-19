Scott Lindsey

MK Dons head coach Scott Lindsey gave his thoughts after the comfortable 3-1 win over Morecambe

Head coach Scott Lindsey believes MK Dons are the biggest club in League Two, and wants to see his side ‘tread all over’ teams after overseeing a 3-1 win against Morecambe on Saturday.

Leading from the opening minute when Joe Tomlinson converted from the penalty spot, Dons should have been 5-0 to the good by the break, but instead were only 2-1 up when Scott Hogan doubled the lead, only to have Jamie Stott pull one back on the stroke of half-time.

Liam Kelly’s wickedly deflected effort four minutes into the second-half was enough to secure the second win on the road of the season to lift Dons to 13th in the table.

With a visit of Accrington Stanley to Stadium MK this Tuesday, Lindsey said he wants his side to be more ruthless when it comes putting sides to the sword when they have the chance, and boldly declared: “We're MK Dons - I think we're the biggest club in the division.

“I've spoken a lot since I came in about having a winning mentality and a ruthless streak, to tread all over teams. I want that. we need to put these games to bed, to win these games and the players have taken that on and run with it.

“We're going to get that good where we're winning games and still dominant with the ball.”

On the game, he said: “I'm happy with the win, especially the first-half performance. We should have scored more goals, I'm disappointed with the one we conceded too but we were very good today.

“In the second-half, we could have played more passes than we did, but we became a little anxious because we wanted to win the game. It was a bit too end-to-end, but in the end I can't complain.

“The work we've put in this week has been outstanding, the players have been brilliant and they really had the bit between their teeth. We looked like a winning machine today which is what I've been harping on about, so I'm pleased with that.”