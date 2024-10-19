Live

Morecambe 1-3 MK Dons - Dons victorious on the road

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 19th Oct 2024, 13:45 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2024, 16:53 BST
MK Dons matchday live blogMK Dons matchday live blog
MK Dons matchday live blog | JPI
MK Dons are on the road this afternoon as they take on Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium

Get the latest from the game

Morecambe vs MK Dons - LIVE

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 16:53 BST

Full-time! MK Dons win away from home

Three points on the road for MK Dons!

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 16:50 BST

Stoppage time

Into three minutes of added

3,448 here today, with 250 away fans

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 16:46 BST

87 mins: On comes Lewie

They’re not making any risks with Laurence Maguire, he’s making way for Dean Lewington.

Gilbey hands over the captain’s armband to the 40-year-old

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 16:44 BST

84 mins: Lucky Maguire

The Dons defender fouls Hallam Hope, and he’s lucky not to get booked again.

Anyway, triple sub for Morecambe.

Hope off, ex-Don Charlie Brown on

Tollitt off, Ross Millen on

Harrick off, Tom White on

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 16:40 BST

80 mins: Williams booked

A third booking for Dons as MJ Williams goes into the book for a late one

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 16:39 BST

79 mins: Harrison scrapping

The defender nearly has Harrison’s shirt off his back, but he’s not keen on giving those (just saw the same at the other end on Dackers) but the Welshman holds up play really well, brings MJ Williams into play but his strike is blocked.

Dons recycle, Lemonheigh-Evans crosses but Harrison’s slide is just out of time

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 16:32 BST

73 mins: Nemane makes way

Not long after his booking, Aaron Nemane is replaced by MJ Williams.

Lemonheigh-Evans takes over on the right-flank

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 16:29 BST

70 mins: Harrison must do better

Dons hit on the counter, Harrison is through but his second-touch allows the Morecambe defender to recover and the chance fizzles.

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 16:29 BST

69 mins: Nemane into the book

Foul from the Dons wing-back sees him into the book.

Another Lewis free-kick causes havoc but Dons clear

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 16:25 BST

65 mins: Here come the changes

Joe White off, Tom Carroll on

Hogan also makes way, replaced by Ellis Harrison

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 16:24 BSTUpdated 16:24 BST

64 mins: Dons get away with one

Lewis whips a free-kick into the mixer, McGill and Maguire collide but it doesn’t land at a Morecambe foot.

Harrison and Carroll poised to come on

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 16:21 BST

61 mins: Free header

Morecambe should be back in it, Rhys Williams is given a free header, hits it pure but puts it over the bar

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 16:15 BST

55 mins: Nemane with the block

Nico Lawrence can only half-clear a cross, Luke Hendrie takes aim but Nemane blocks to put behind for a corner.

The set-piece though never really makes it into the box

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 16:10 BST

49 mins: GOAL! Kelly opens his account

Doesn’t matter how they go in, but a wicked deflection on Liam Kelly’s shot loops over Moore to make it 3-1!

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 16:07 BST

47 mins: Hogan's strike deflected

Clever stuff from White, threads it to Hogan who takes aim but it’s deflected wide for a corner.

Tomlinson’s set piece is long though and over everyone

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 16:04 BST

Second-half

Back underway for the second-half

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 15:51 BST

HALF-TIME: Morecambe 1-2 MK Dons

A good block from the Dons defence right at the end of the half as Morecambe cause havoc from a long-throw, but the sides go in at 2-1 in favour of the visitors.

Messy at the start despite the penalty in the first minute, converted by Tomlinson, Dons didn’t really get their feet under the table until Hogan’s goal on 22 minutes.

They should be high and dry but Stott’s header on the stroke of half-time gives Morecambe a lifeline

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 15:45 BST

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Morecambe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice