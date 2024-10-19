Morecambe 1-3 MK Dons - Dons victorious on the road
Get the latest from the game
Morecambe vs MK Dons - LIVE
Full-time! MK Dons win away from home
Three points on the road for MK Dons!
Stoppage time
Into three minutes of added
3,448 here today, with 250 away fans
87 mins: On comes Lewie
They’re not making any risks with Laurence Maguire, he’s making way for Dean Lewington.
Gilbey hands over the captain’s armband to the 40-year-old
84 mins: Lucky Maguire
The Dons defender fouls Hallam Hope, and he’s lucky not to get booked again.
Anyway, triple sub for Morecambe.
Hope off, ex-Don Charlie Brown on
Tollitt off, Ross Millen on
Harrick off, Tom White on
80 mins: Williams booked
A third booking for Dons as MJ Williams goes into the book for a late one
79 mins: Harrison scrapping
The defender nearly has Harrison’s shirt off his back, but he’s not keen on giving those (just saw the same at the other end on Dackers) but the Welshman holds up play really well, brings MJ Williams into play but his strike is blocked.
Dons recycle, Lemonheigh-Evans crosses but Harrison’s slide is just out of time
73 mins: Nemane makes way
Not long after his booking, Aaron Nemane is replaced by MJ Williams.
Lemonheigh-Evans takes over on the right-flank
70 mins: Harrison must do better
Dons hit on the counter, Harrison is through but his second-touch allows the Morecambe defender to recover and the chance fizzles.
69 mins: Nemane into the book
Foul from the Dons wing-back sees him into the book.
Another Lewis free-kick causes havoc but Dons clear
65 mins: Here come the changes
Joe White off, Tom Carroll on
Hogan also makes way, replaced by Ellis Harrison
64 mins: Dons get away with one
Lewis whips a free-kick into the mixer, McGill and Maguire collide but it doesn’t land at a Morecambe foot.
Harrison and Carroll poised to come on
61 mins: Free header
Morecambe should be back in it, Rhys Williams is given a free header, hits it pure but puts it over the bar
55 mins: Nemane with the block
Nico Lawrence can only half-clear a cross, Luke Hendrie takes aim but Nemane blocks to put behind for a corner.
The set-piece though never really makes it into the box
49 mins: GOAL! Kelly opens his account
Doesn’t matter how they go in, but a wicked deflection on Liam Kelly’s shot loops over Moore to make it 3-1!
47 mins: Hogan's strike deflected
Clever stuff from White, threads it to Hogan who takes aim but it’s deflected wide for a corner.
Tomlinson’s set piece is long though and over everyone
Second-half
Back underway for the second-half
HALF-TIME: Morecambe 1-2 MK Dons
A good block from the Dons defence right at the end of the half as Morecambe cause havoc from a long-throw, but the sides go in at 2-1 in favour of the visitors.
Messy at the start despite the penalty in the first minute, converted by Tomlinson, Dons didn’t really get their feet under the table until Hogan’s goal on 22 minutes.
They should be high and dry but Stott’s header on the stroke of half-time gives Morecambe a lifeline
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.