Tranmere Rovers 1-1 MK Dons - A point apiece at Prenton Park
Tranmere Rovers vs MK Dons - LIVE
Full time: Tranmere 1-1 MK Dons
A point apiece, a right battle, but it was a battle between two teams very much at the wrong side of the table.
Dons just could not get out of their own area for long periods of that game, but a penalty would be their undoing.
Stoppage time
Three minutes to be added on
86 mins: Hanging on
Dons have barely left their penalty area for the last 20 minutes or so, backs against the wall stuff and they just cannot get any traction.
Tranmere make another change - Finley replaces Soloman
80 mins: Dons sub
Jay Williams was on his final warning after another scrap, he’s now replaced by Hendry
79 mins: GOAL - Tranmere are level
Norris sends the keeper the wrong way to equalise
79 mins: Penalty
Both teams swiping at the ball as it bounces around in the box from yet another Tranmere corner, Soloman hits the deck, penalty kick
75 mins: Booked
Patterson finally into the book after one scrap too many with Norman
72 mins: Chance
Everyone goes to sleep in the Dons defence, but Norris doesn’t gamble on the ball through, Trueman has to scramble to palm it behind.
The corner comes to nothing
71 mins: Dons changes
Defensive changes for Dons as Liam Kelly and Danilo Orsi make way for Thompson-Sommers and Waller
68 mins: What a miss
Norman in acres in the box, he’s got his pick of players to find, he crosses and Norris should score but Offord somehow gets in ahead to put it behind
64 mins: What a chance
Oh what a ball from Crowley, that’s sensational to skip between two players and then plays a lovely ball for Hogan, he rounds the keeper but McGee just about gets to it
Orsi then denies the keeper from playing quickly and gets booked
61 mins: Not a lot doing
Pretty even so far. Neither side looking much trouble, it’s a midfield battle, Tranmere having the edge of territory but Trueman not having a vast amount to do.
Williams goes into the book for a cheap foul over on the Tranmere right while the hosts make a change.
Garrett is being replaced by Norris for Tranmere
49 mins: Saved
Soloman given far too much time and space in the box to get it under control and to get a shot away from the corner of the six-yard box, but it’s straight at Trueman
46 mins: Just wide
Lemonheigh-Evans breaks forwards into the box, can’t tell if it’s a cross or a shot but it’s just wide of the mark, Hogan just out of reach of it
Second-half
A change at half-time for Tranmere as Saunders comes on for Josh Davison.
Game back underway
HALF-TIME: Tranmere Rovers 0-1 MK Dons
Not a great half in terms of quality but still an entertaining one.
Orsi’s goal the difference ultimately, a cracking goal in the end, lifting it over keeper McGee before heading into the empty net in what has been the best chance of the game.
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on after Drysdale’s injury
39 mins: Norman vs Patterson
There’s a right scrap going on between the Dons full-back and the ex-Dons full-back over on that flank. They’ve had armfuls of each others shirts, a few flying challenges at each other, just a proper battle going on
