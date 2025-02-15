Live

Tranmere Rovers 1-1 MK Dons - A point apiece at Prenton Park

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 15th Feb 2025, 13:47 BST
Updated 15th Feb 2025, 16:54 BST
MK Dons take on Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park this afternoon

Tranmere Rovers vs MK Dons - LIVE

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:53 BST

Full time: Tranmere 1-1 MK Dons

A point apiece, a right battle, but it was a battle between two teams very much at the wrong side of the table.

Dons just could not get out of their own area for long periods of that game, but a penalty would be their undoing.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:49 BST

Stoppage time

Three minutes to be added on

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:45 BST

86 mins: Hanging on

Dons have barely left their penalty area for the last 20 minutes or so, backs against the wall stuff and they just cannot get any traction.

Tranmere make another change - Finley replaces Soloman

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:39 BST

80 mins: Dons sub

Jay Williams was on his final warning after another scrap, he’s now replaced by Hendry

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:38 BST

79 mins: GOAL - Tranmere are level

Norris sends the keeper the wrong way to equalise

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:37 BST

79 mins: Penalty

Both teams swiping at the ball as it bounces around in the box from yet another Tranmere corner, Soloman hits the deck, penalty kick

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:34 BST

75 mins: Booked

Patterson finally into the book after one scrap too many with Norman

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:30 BST

72 mins: Chance

Everyone goes to sleep in the Dons defence, but Norris doesn’t gamble on the ball through, Trueman has to scramble to palm it behind.

The corner comes to nothing

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:29 BST

71 mins: Dons changes

Defensive changes for Dons as Liam Kelly and Danilo Orsi make way for Thompson-Sommers and Waller

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:27 BST

68 mins: What a miss

Norman in acres in the box, he’s got his pick of players to find, he crosses and Norris should score but Offord somehow gets in ahead to put it behind

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:23 BST

64 mins: What a chance

Oh what a ball from Crowley, that’s sensational to skip between two players and then plays a lovely ball for Hogan, he rounds the keeper but McGee just about gets to it

Orsi then denies the keeper from playing quickly and gets booked

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:21 BST

61 mins: Not a lot doing

Pretty even so far. Neither side looking much trouble, it’s a midfield battle, Tranmere having the edge of territory but Trueman not having a vast amount to do.

Williams goes into the book for a cheap foul over on the Tranmere right while the hosts make a change.

Garrett is being replaced by Norris for Tranmere

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:09 BST

49 mins: Saved

Soloman given far too much time and space in the box to get it under control and to get a shot away from the corner of the six-yard box, but it’s straight at Trueman

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:06 BST

46 mins: Just wide

Lemonheigh-Evans breaks forwards into the box, can’t tell if it’s a cross or a shot but it’s just wide of the mark, Hogan just out of reach of it

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:04 BST

Second-half

A change at half-time for Tranmere as Saunders comes on for Josh Davison.

Game back underway

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 15:50 BST

HALF-TIME: Tranmere Rovers 0-1 MK Dons

Not a great half in terms of quality but still an entertaining one.

Orsi’s goal the difference ultimately, a cracking goal in the end, lifting it over keeper McGee before heading into the empty net in what has been the best chance of the game.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 15:45 BST

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on after Drysdale’s injury

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 15:40 BST

39 mins: Norman vs Patterson

There’s a right scrap going on between the Dons full-back and the ex-Dons full-back over on that flank. They’ve had armfuls of each others shirts, a few flying challenges at each other, just a proper battle going on

