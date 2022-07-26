Travelling Dons fans expecting to pack out away end at Cambridge United

Dons fans look to be starting the new season as they finished the last with more than 1,000 supporters hitting the road for the first game of the campaign.

The final five games of last season saw big away day followings for Liam Manning’s side at the likes of now relegated AFC Wimbledon, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle.

This Saturday, the fans will make the relatively short trip to the Abbey Stadium to see their side take on Cambridge United. Last season, just shy of 1,500 fans made the trip to watch as Warren O’Hora’s second-half strike proved to be the difference between the sides in a 1-0 win.

“I'm excited to see the supporters back,” said Dons keeper Jamie Cumming. “Cambridge don't really like me there, so I don't think their fans will be pleased to see me!

“The away support there last season was brilliant. Everyone bought into what we were trying to do, and you could see that by the thousands who travelled away all these games.

“Hopefully we'll give them something to shout about again.”