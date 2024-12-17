Tribute to Baldock planned for new-look Lewington's bar at Stadium MK

George Baldock | Getty Images

The 31-year-old is set to be commemorated at the MK Dons supporters’ bar at Stadium MK

Plans for a new-look Lewington’s bar at Stadium MK are set to feature a tribute to George Baldock following his death.

The popular full-back died aged just 31 in Greece in October, and a banner at MK1 has been installed in the upper tier of the ground above the Cowshed.

Designs to rejuvenate and improve the supporter’s bar above the Gate 5 entrance to Stadium MK have been put in to Milton Keynes Council in a bid to make the area more attractive and comfortable for supporters, and MK Dons Chief Executive Neil Hart said he is hoping to hear back from the authority soon with regards to the improvements they can make.

And after speaking with supporters about what they want to see in and around the area, Hart said a tribute to Baldock was something everyone is eager to have.

"We'll work with the fans about how they want it decorated,” he said. “They've said they want a tribute to George, and the supporters are talking to us about what they want it to look like. And then there'll be Lewington's memorabilia as well.

“Lewington's is a bit run-down, not in a good place, so we've agreed to get some investment from Fahad (Al Ghanim, owner) to allocate some funds towards it.”

After discussions with supporters’ groups, new designs on the bar, Hart hopes, will give the space a more homely and permanent feel, doing away with the tarpaulin to build an enclosed area dedicated to being the home for fans before games at Stadium MK.

Hart continued: “It will be enclosed, which allows us to take down the tarpaulin which everyone will agree looks terrible, like a building site. But it has to be up because you can't have an alcoholic beverage in view of the pitch, so we'll build an enclosed space, and fully heated. Fans will feel it as a warmer space, there will be new flooring too.

“We'll open the kiosk just down from the bar to serve food and make the bar drinks-only, which will get people served quicker too.

“We've put plans in with the council, and we're expecting to hear back about it soon. Then we can start working on that, which will see a closed bar built. It will be a warm, and welcoming place to welcome supporters in.”