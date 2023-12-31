Trio could make returns from injury in January

None are likely to feature at Doncaster on New Year's Day, but they could all make returns in January

Ash Hunter

Mike Williamson could welcome back Ash Hunter, Jack Tucker and Daniel Harvie from injury next month.

Hunter has been out since September, Tucker since November and Harvie has not been available over the Christmas period but all three are progressing well and could be back to feature in the side in January.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unlike the others, Hunter has barely trained let alone played since Williamson took over at the helm in October, but the head coach said he is eager to see the 28-year-old in action, believing he can add to what Dons already have.

"Ash has been doing some high speed running, which is encouraging and I'm looking forward to getting him back," Williamson said. "I've only had him in one session, and it was difficult for him but he has knuckled down and worked his way back to full-fitness and we're looking to integrate him into training and we'll get a better look at him.

"We've not had a lot of time to work with him, he's a great character around the place, but from what I've seen, he's a really tidy football and he can add to what we've got."

With regards to Harvie, Williamson continued: "His was a difficult one, we didn't think it was too much and he played it down, said he would be fine. He's been in a boot but I don't think it'll be too bad. We're hoping once he's out and gets it moving, he'll be fit again after Doncaster.