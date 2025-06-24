Trueman stays put with new MK Dons contract

The keeper has put pen to paper on a new contract

Goalkeeper Connal Trueman has agreed a new contract with MK Dons to remain at the club.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper joined the club during the January transfer window from Millwall, and made 13 appearances for the side after being thrust straight into the starting line-up.

Signing only a short-term deal upon his arrival, his deal was up at the end of the month but he has agreed a new contract with the club, adding to the goalkeeping unit alongside Craig MacGillivray and youngster Seb Stacey.

On signing a new deal with Dons, Trueman said: “I'm so grateful to everyone at the Dons for welcoming me so warmly. It's a fantastic club to play for and I'd like to thank the supporters for their backing last time out in what was a difficult season for all of us.

“We all know what the objective for the club is, and I'm so excited to be a part of this team again ahead of what should be a brilliant season for all involved.

“I can't wait to work with Tom (Weal), as well as Craig (MacGillivray) and Seb (Stacey), we'll be pushing ourselves and each other to be the best 'keepers possible.”

Returning goalkeeper coach Tom Weal, who came back to the club earlier this month after spending time at Sunderland last season, is eager to start working with Trueman and the rest of the team.

“Connal is a fantastic goalkeeper,” the coach added. “He's got heaps of EFL experience and a very good understanding of his game and strengths as a keeper.

“All of our goalkeepers will bring something different to the squad, and Connal's analytical approach, as well as his gutsy goalkeeping, will be so valuable to the group next year.

“I'm really happy with our goalkeeper unit for the new season and can't wait to get to work next week.”