Trueman's mistake costs Dons as Reading score late to claim Trophy win

A Sean Patton header at the death all-but ended MK Dons’ hopes of progressing in the Vertu Trophy on Tuesday night as Reading secured a 1-0 win at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

A young Dons side looked as though they were heading for penalties but keeper Connal Trueman came chasing a ball he got nowhere near, allowing the substitute to nod home with just a couple of minutes to go to resign Dons to a second defeat in the competition.

Obliged by competition rules to field at least five senior players, Dons boss Paul Warne stuck to the limit but went no further as he opted for a hugely young side to take on the Royals at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, handing first starts to Marcel Guzynski and Revin Domi, while the bench was laden with academy players experiencing the first team for the first time.

After the thumping 5-1 defeat to West Ham U21s in the opener, Warne held nothing back as both senior and academy players felt the brunt of his anger afterwards. Going into the game in Berkshire, the attitude and aptitude of the players looked much different, and it showed in their first-half performance.

While the hosts had more of the ball, it was Chase Medwynter who had the best chance after just ten minutes, only able to get a glancing header on Guzynski’s terrific cross from the left-flank.

Reading, who made ten changes from their League One game at the weekend, threatened on a number of occasions, with experienced winger Andy Yiadom their key outlet on the right. The 33-year-old tested keeper Connal Trueman with a curling effort midway through the first-half, while Paddy Lane sent a long-range effort well over the bar, before a Ben Elliott strike stung the fingertips of the Dons keeper on the stroke of half-time as the sides went in goal-less.

The second-half followed a similar path, with Medwynter having Dons’ best chance after being fed by Tripp, only to fire into the chest of keeper Jack Stevens.

Debuts were handed to Dylan Fry, Jack Burke, Laike Favier and Ben Nash as Reading were kept at bay, though Ashqar Ahmed - Reading’s half-time substitute - twice squandered decent opportunities for his side.

But with the game looking destined for penalties, keeper Trueman came chasing a ball into his area but got nowhere close, and substitute Sean Patton was able to head into the unguarded net two minutes from time to secure the win.

Referee: David Rock

Attendance: 1,623 (109)

Reading: Stevens, Elliott, Ehiobhatiomhan (Duah 90), Rushesha (Sackey 85), Yiadom (Ahmed 46), Stickland, Lane (Kyerewaa 46), Ryan, Okine-Peters, Borgnis, Spencer (Patton 85)

Subs not used: Rowle, Evans

MK Dons: Trueman, Thompson (Burke 62), Tripp, Guzynski, Lewis-Burgess, Troso, Domi (Fry 77), Thompson-Sommers (Favier 85), Leko, Singh-Hurditt (Silver 62), Medwynter (Nash 85)Subs not used: Finch, Sandford

Booked: Spencer, Lane, Lewis-Burgess, Troso, Thompson-Sommers