Twine sends parting message to MK Dons after Burnley move

Scott Twine said he will forever be grateful for his time at MK Dons after completing a move to Burnley earlier today (Sunday).

The 22-year-old joined the Championship side, becoming Vincent Kompany’s first signing since taking over at Turf Moor earlier this summer.

Twine, who finished last term as Dons’ top-scorer with 20 goals to his name, said the move was the right one for his career but added he will remember his time at the club fondly.

On social media, he wrote: “I will always be thankful to Russell Martin, Liam Sweeting and Pete Winkelman for giving me the opportunity to join MK Dons.

“I’d like to thank Liam Manning and the staff, who couldn’t have done more to create an environment that helped me flourish and succeed on a personal level, on and off the pitch.

“Most importantly I’d also like to thank the team who helped me settle in from day one and made everything that happened, possible.

“Although we didn’t achieve the end goal of promotion, the season will go down as an incredible experience for myself. I enjoyed every minute and when the season started, I never imagined I would have achieved so many personal accoladeswith the club and the league as a whole.

“I will always be thankful to the fans for the way they took to me so quickly and sang my name from the first game and this is something I will never forget.

“I have made so many lifelong friends, created many bonds andfor that I’m truly grateful.

“Best of luck for the new season.”