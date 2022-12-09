Twine’s Burnley career nears kick-off after summer move from MK Dons

Scott Twine’s time at Burnley could finally get going after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Since his move from MK Dons in the summer, where he was named Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and was crowned League One Player of the Season, Twine has mustered just a brief cameo for Vincent Kompany’s side, playing just 20 minutes in their season opener against Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement

Read More Smith’s focus is back on getting Dons out of relegation trouble

Injury has stymied his progress at Turfmoor, but after the Championship took a break during the World Cup, Twine has been able to play a few behind-closed-doors games after returning to training again last month.

Speaking about Twine’s progress to Burnley Express, and that of another Burnley injury absentee Darko Churlinov, Kompany said: “When we lose a player through injury, or whatever the reason is, our goal is to try and get the player back stronger and I see signs that these players have developed in areas where they might have still been lacking.

“Now it’s just about finding the game time; we’ve had some friendly games which helped us, but it’s time to see what they can bring in the real games now. Hopefully that’ll be soon.

Advertisement

Read More World Cup experience has fuelled Smith’s desire for more