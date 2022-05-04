Two cup finals stand between Dons and play-off final at Wembley

Harry Darling felt the impact of Wycombe Wanderers when the sides met at Stadium MK earlier this season after taking a hit to the head. Dons take on the Chairboys in the play-offs and Darling has said both games will be like cup finals

The play-off games between MK Dons and Wycombe Wanderers will be like cup finals, according to Harry Darling.

Taking on the Chairboys, who Dons have beaten three times already this season – twice in League One and also in the Papa John’s Trophy – Darling said he and his team-mates will have their work cut out for them starting on Thursday at Adams Park, before the return leg at Stadium MK on Sunday.

Both sides go into the two legs in great form - Wycombe without defeat in 12 and Dons losing twice in 17 and off the back of a 5-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Darling said: "It will be a tough few games, and although we've done well against them this season, that doesn't matter any more.

"These are two big finals and anything can happen. Hopefully we come out on top.”

Dons’ top-scorer Scott Twine, who scored four goals in the whitewash of Argyle, added: “I look forward to every game, I love matchdays and I’ve never played in a play-off game before so I'm really looking forward to it.