Two-in-two for Watters is giving Manning something to think about

Max Watters celebrates with Hiram Boateng following his goal against Aston Villa U21s last week

Max Watters hopes goals in his last two games have given Dons head coach Liam Manning a selection headache for Saturday’s FA Cup first round game against Stevenage.

His nine appearances though have brought about some goals, with three from nine outings in a Dons shirt, including two in the last week, having netted against Aston Villa U21s last Tuesday and then the fourth against Crewe on Saturday.

But with the likes of Mo Eisa, Troy Parrott and Scott Twine regular scorers in the attacking third, Watters says he is giving Manning something to think about.

“The way we play, there will always be chances so I have to stick them away and give the gaffer something to think about,” he said.

“It’s all I can do is make the gaffer think. I’m delighted for Mo to score, I’m delighted for them all to score! I’m a team player, we want the team to win.”

And that team spirit Watters speaks about was echoed by Peter Kioso on Saturday too, when he said: “Mo and Max were celebrating each other’s goals back in the dressing room – we’re such a tight group, everyone wants each other to do well.”

Eisa’s goal on Saturday, sliding home Kioso’s cross after 11 minutes, was his 50th career goal, but it should have been the first of two. After winning a penalty with 21 minutes remaining, his tame effort was easily saved by Alex stopper Will Jaaskelainen.

Despite the miss though, head coach Liam Manning said Eisa’s landmark goal was something to be proud of, and with two of his strikers scoring at Crewe, his side are showing their ruthlessness again.

Manning said: “Mo’s frustrated with the penalty, but he’s pleased with his 50th career goal which is a fantastic achievement for him. He’s been frustrated in the last few weeks for not scoring. Hopefully the goal he got today will do him the world of good.