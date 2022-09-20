Two weeks of training ‘really important’ in helping Dons gel together

Two weeks on the training pitch will hopefully put paid to Dons’ early season transitional period.

Dons’ weekend clash with Lincoln City was postponed due to international call-ups, giving Liam Manning and his side a fortnight between games, and crucially, time on the training ground.

Read More Consistently high performances for Dons will help Smith get to the World Cup

The huge turnover of players in the summer has been pointed at as a reason for Dons’ lacklustre start to the season, the time on the training ground, according to Will Grigg, will be essential in getting the new players further entrenched in the squad.

“It will be important,” said the striker. “We’ve had so many games recently that have been Saturday-Tuesday and it doesn’t give you many chances to work on the training pitch. We’ve been limited to training as a whole group.

“After Saturday we’ll have some time where we can iron down things on the training ground and make sure that we can work on areas that need improving.

“It’ll be a lot more exciting and a lot easier going into the week off with three points, momentum is football is everything, it’s massive.