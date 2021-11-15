Uncertainty for Dons after Revell’s sacking as Stevenage boss

Alex Revell was sacked by Stevenage on Sunday following another home defeat

Alex Revell’s sacking as Stevenage boss has thrown an air of uncertainty into MK Dons planning for tomorrow night’s FA Cup replay at the Lamex Stadium.

The former Dons striker lost his job on Sunday following the 2-1 home defeat to Mansfield on Saturday, with Stevenage languishing down in 21st in League Two.

With no management team yet named to replace Revell and his backroom staff, Dons head into what could be unknown waters in Hertfordshire tomorrow night, not knowing what sort of Stevenage side they could face according to first team coach David Wright.

“We’re not quite sure what they’re going to do now,” Wright admitted. “When Alex was in charge, we had an idea of how they were doing to play but we don’t know who will be in charge tomorrow. I know they won’t have had a lot of time to prepare but they might tweak the system, change certain players, so on that front, we’re not sure what Stevenage will do.

“But on our part, we concentrate on ourselves and make sure the game-plan we come up with we can execute to the best of our ability.”

Dons head to the Lamex Stadium though off the back of a dominant showing against Cambridge United on Saturday. Two goals apiece for Max Watters and Scott Twine ensured an easy 4-1 win at Stadium MK as they climbed to fifth spot in League One, and it was a performance Wright hopes to emulate tomorrow night.