Underdog Dons 'unfortunate' to come up just shy against Reading - Tripp

Defender Callum Tripp spoke after MK Dons’ late defeat to Reading in the Vertu Trophy

Coming up just two minutes short of a penalty shoot-out against Reading last night was a heartbreaker for the young MK Dons on Tuesday night.

Paul Warne fielded 12 teenagers over the course of the night in the Vertu Trophy, handing full debuts to two and first appearances to four more at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Taking on a decent League One outfit in the form of Noel Hunt’s Royals, it looked as though penalties were looming until Sean Patton headed home the winner in the 88th minute to snatch it 1-0.

Defender Callum Tripp, despite being only 19, was one of the more senior players in the squad, and felt the team should be proud of themselves after their performance.

“To concede that late in the game is so unfortunate,” he said. “We came here with a really young team, we were seen as the underdogs, but that put a fighting spirit into us.

“Getting to that stage of the game at 0-0 against a good Reading team, the boys did really well and we should be proud of ourselves.

“The work-rate was top-notch, we all did well but we just fell short. It’s a great opportunity for some of the younger lads to step up with a few of the first-team injured and I thought they did really well today.”

Playing at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, once a Premier League ground, is not new for Tripp having played there in the FA Cup for Dons two years ago, but for the other youngsters could have been an intimidating prospect.

Tripp though said his ever-growing experience helped him put some of those younger than him at ease.

“I remember when I came on (in 2023) and was nervous at the time but it was a great feeling. You’ve got to go out and play without any fear. You want to be able to play, express yourself.

“I’m looking forwards now, but I’m still learning off all the experienced guys. Nath (Thompson) was brilliant and helped me the whole way through the game, and when he went off, he told me to take the role on myself.”