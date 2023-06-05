Unique pre-season double-header for MK Dons teams in Barnet

MK Dons will play back-to-back games at The Hive this summer as part of their pre-season campaign.

The women’s team will kick-off event when they take on London Bees on Saturday July 15, starting at midday before Graham Alexander’s side take on Barnet at 3pm.

The game is the fourth pre-season announced for the first team, with games against Wealdstone (away, July 11, 7.45pm), Coventry City (home, July 25, 7.45pm) and Northampton Town (home, July 29, 3pm) already confirmed.