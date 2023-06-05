Unique pre-season double-header for MK Dons teams in Barnet
MK Dons have confirmed the unique double-header in north London
MK Dons will play back-to-back games at The Hive this summer as part of their pre-season campaign.
The women’s team will kick-off event when they take on London Bees on Saturday July 15, starting at midday before Graham Alexander’s side take on Barnet at 3pm.
The game is the fourth pre-season announced for the first team, with games against Wealdstone (away, July 11, 7.45pm), Coventry City (home, July 25, 7.45pm) and Northampton Town (home, July 29, 3pm) already confirmed.
Tickets for the day will be sold through Barnet, priced at £12 adults, £8 concessions and £1 under-17s. Prices are inclusive of both matches - CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.