Valuable experience with the first-team for Dons youngster Lewis-Burgess

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 27th Mar 2025, 10:50 BST

The experience of being a part of the first-team environment will be huge for the MK Dons youngster

A new face was amongst the substitutes for MK Dons on Tuesday night when they took on Carlisle United - that of teenager Keon Lewis-Burgess.

The 18-year-old has made four EFL Trophy appearances over the last two years, but his first league involvement for Dons came a long way from home as an unused substitute at Brunton Park.

While he was unable to make his league debut, the experience of being a part of Ben Gladwin’s travelling first-team squad will be invaluable, according to the interim boss, who has been hugely impressed with the emerging midfielder.

Gladwin said: “I'm really pleased for him, but I'm disappointed we didn't manage to get him out on the pitch and he'll be all the better for the experience.

“There are some guys from the academy who have been training with us, and they have been amazing. Their energy has been infectious and they make us all remember why we love football in the first place and they deserve it.

“They're not here as a token gesture, they come and train with us, and they train properly, and deserve the opportunity.”

Gladwin made his way through the non-leagues before being handed his EFL debut, which came back in 2013 after he joined Swindon Town from Marlow. A little over a decade later and now in the dugout as a head coach, Gladwin admitted he was terrified ahead of making his debut.

He said: “I came in at 21 at Swindon - I was absolutely pooing myself to be completely honest, I don't think I even wanted to go on the pitch! That was a long, long time ago, and I'm pleased these guys are doing it now instead of me!”

