Performances are noticeably improving under Gladwin, says goal-scorer

Improving performances under Ben Gladwin could help MK Dons finish the season strongly

Though they may not have won on Tuesday night, Joe Tomlinson feels MK Dons’ performances have taken a big step forwards under Ben Gladwin’s watch.

Tomlinson netted his fourth goal of the season up at Brunton Park in the 2-2 draw with Carlisle United, a result which lifted the Cumbrians off the foot of the League Two table for the first time in months as they desperately seek to remain in the Football League.

Dons’ struggles recently, which saw them part ways with Scott Lindsey earlier this month, have them struggling at the wrong end of the table too, but have picked up seven points from a possible 12 and are showing signs of improvement with eight games to go.

“It has been a very frustrating season for everyone, but hopefully in the last eight games we can build some hope going into next season,” said Tomlinson. “We're all feeling good at the moment, the performances are getting back to where we should be and we have to keep improving.

“We've got four points from two away games. When you're not winning a lot of games and break this down, it has been a good few days. The performances are building, and on another day, we get more from that game.

“I'm, enjoying my football right now. Glads and all the coaches have been brilliant with me, and I'm enjoying playing again. ”

Tomlinson netted after just six minutes, converting Aaron Nemane’s cross to give Dons an early lead against Mark Hughes’ side, only to be hauled back by former MK striker Matt Dennis equalising 20 minutes later. Captain Alex Gilbey had one cleared off the line before netting a second 37 minutes, but Kadeem Harris lashed in an equaliser in first-half stoppage time for a share of the spoils.

On the game, Tomlinson continued: “It was a battle but it was a good performance in a lot of ways. Their goals were preventable, and there is an air and a feeling we could have got more from the game.

“The fans here make it a tough place to come, they need as many points as they can, so we're pleased to get a point out of it.

“I'm glad to be back on the scoresheet with Gilbs again, and we have to keep going and improving.