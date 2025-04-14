Valuable experiences at MK Dons for Aston Villa loanee O'Reilly
It might not have gone entirely to plan at MK Dons for Tommi O’Reilly, but he is chalking it up to a learning experience.
The 21-year-old Aston Villa loanee hit the ground running with a goal in his first appearance for the club after joining in January, netting Dons’ only goal in a 2-1 defeat to Fleetwood Town.
Since then though, he was limited to ten appearances off the bench, coming on late in games to try and make an impact while his team-mates struggled for results.
Seeing the manager who brought him in depart in March, and the team toiling in a dismal run of form and scrapping for points at the wrong end of League Two, O’Reilly has started the last two under Ben Gladwin - his first starts for the clubs.
Signing expecting to be in a promotion battle at the other end of the table, O’Reilly said he has thoroughly enjoyed his time in Milton Keynes, and feels the experience of a battle at the bottom will be a valuable one in his career.
“It will only benefit me in the future,” he said. “If I can get through these hard times, it is only going to make me a better player.
“It’s a test of character and if we can pull through, it will be a credit to everyone. Then they can go again next season and hopefully it will be better.
“I’ve loved it here. I’ve fit in with all the lads, they’re great with me. I’ve played more now, which I’m enjoying. Getting a run of games has helped me a lot. I’m enjoying it here and hopefully I can finish on a high.”
