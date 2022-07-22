Versatile Lawrence will be key for Dons after completing Chelsea switch

Henry Lawrence always looked like an MK Dons player, according to Sporting Director Liam Sweeting.

The 20-year-old arrives on loan from Chelsea, having played last season on loan at Dons' rivals AFC Wimbledon.

Having starred in Chelsea's development squad at full-back, Sweeting said Lawrence had long been on Dons' radar.

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: “We have been tracking Henry for a long time, watching him for Chelsea Under-23s, England Under-20s and during his time on loan at this level last season.

“We have always felt he would suit playing for MK Dons as he has real athleticism, excellent defensive understanding and an ability to affect the game in attacking situations. Meeting him recently also showed us how determined and ambitious he is to succeed within the game.

“I am delighted that our paths align at this moment and look forward to watching his progress unfold with us.”

Head Coach Liam Manning said Lawrence's versatility will be key next season, especially with injuries to both Daniel Harvie and Tennai Watson.

Manning added: “Henry is a player we have liked for a while and are pleased Chelsea have allowed us the opportunity to work with him this season.