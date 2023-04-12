Versatile Watson is helping during Dons’ latest defensive shortage

Mark Jackson was full of praise for defender Tennai Watson

Through the chopping and changing in the MK Dons defence, Tennai Watson has been one of the few constants this season.

Though a hamstring injury on the eve of the campaign kept him out until November, Watson has barely missed a minute since and that is, in no small part, down to his versatility.

Having predominantly played at right wing-back, the 25-year-old has also been deployed as a more traditional full-back and more recently, as a centre-back in a back three, the latter of which he did again at Pride Park on Easter Monday in the 1-1 draw with Derby County.

Watson’s abilities to play across the back-line has afforded Mark Jackson options to make alterations at the back fairly seamlessly of late, as seen with the reintroduction of Dean Lewington and the debut of Anthony Stewart.

And it has been Watson’s versatility that has impressed the head coach.

“We've been really pleased with how Tennai is progressing and performing,” said Jackson. “I speak to T all the time and tell him how happy I am with him.

“He's got the attributes to play in the centre-back position in a three really well. He can carry the ball out, and is comfortable defending in wide areas.

“But likewise, to get back to his familiar wing-back or full-back role, he can be a real threat. He can cross and assist, and with our system, we encourage that from the wing-backs.”

Jackson continued: “He's a tremendous player. He's got a lot of potential to get better and improve and I want to help with that.

“He brings a lot to the team, he has brought a lot over the last few games while we've been on this positive run.