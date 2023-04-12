News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK
2 minutes ago Traffic police to roll out new cunning way to catch reckless motorists
11 hours ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
12 hours ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
12 hours ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
13 hours ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits

Versatile Watson is helping during Dons’ latest defensive shortage

Through the chopping and changing in the MK Dons defence, Tennai Watson has been one of the few constants this season.

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Mark Jackson was full of praise for defender Tennai WatsonMark Jackson was full of praise for defender Tennai Watson
Mark Jackson was full of praise for defender Tennai Watson

Through the chopping and changing in the MK Dons defence, Tennai Watson has been one of the few constants this season.

Though a hamstring injury on the eve of the campaign kept him out until November, Watson has barely missed a minute since and that is, in no small part, down to his versatility.

Having predominantly played at right wing-back, the 25-year-old has also been deployed as a more traditional full-back and more recently, as a centre-back in a back three, the latter of which he did again at Pride Park on Easter Monday in the 1-1 draw with Derby County.

Most Popular

Watson’s abilities to play across the back-line has afforded Mark Jackson options to make alterations at the back fairly seamlessly of late, as seen with the reintroduction of Dean Lewington and the debut of Anthony Stewart.

And it has been Watson’s versatility that has impressed the head coach.

“We've been really pleased with how Tennai is progressing and performing,” said Jackson. “I speak to T all the time and tell him how happy I am with him.

“He's got the attributes to play in the centre-back position in a three really well. He can carry the ball out, and is comfortable defending in wide areas.

“But likewise, to get back to his familiar wing-back or full-back role, he can be a real threat. He can cross and assist, and with our system, we encourage that from the wing-backs.”

Jackson continued: “He's a tremendous player. He's got a lot of potential to get better and improve and I want to help with that.

“He brings a lot to the team, he has brought a lot over the last few games while we've been on this positive run.

“But he's a part of the jigsaw which has seen us produce a collective performance.”

Related topics:Derby County