Vital victory for Dons as they upset Portsmouth on the road

Dean Lewington secured his first win as caretaker manager of MK Dons with a brilliant, albeit unlikely 2-0 victory over Portsmouth on Saturday.

Goals from Bradley Johnson and Jack Tucker were enough for the visitors to claim their first win in nearly two months to reduce the gap to safety to three points, while showing there are still signs of life in the side following the sacking of head coach Liam Manning last week.

After several weeks of playing a back four, Dean Lewington reverted to their tried and tested back three, bringing back Zak Jules alongside Warren O'Hora and Jack Tucker as part of seven changes from the Papa John's Trophy game at Bristol Rovers. Jamie Cumming, Jules, Tucker and Bradley Johnson kept their spots in the side.

The second-half performance during the FA Cup game between the sides three weeks prior was a symbol of hope for Dons in the last few weeks, but all hopes of a repeat threatened to be demolished early on when twice in the opening five minutes, keeper Jamie Cumming needed to be on his game to deny first Connor Ogilvie and then Josh Koroma as Pompey looked to set out their stall early.

While the hosts seemed to be able to cut Dons open at will in the early stages, Dons grew into it and began to cause issues of their own, particularly enjoying the left-flank, with Daniel Harvie twice getting in behind, but seeing his crosses cut out.

As the games settled, the Portsmouth faithful, who hadn't seen their side win a home league game since September 3, grew restless as chances came and went for the hosts - Cumming tipping Clark Robertson's free-kick onto the bar before making another denial from Koroma.

Bradley Johnson gave away a penalty in his last visit to Fratton Park but made amends 10 minutes before half-time when he got on the end of Conor Grant's cross to head Dons into an unlikely lead - an advantage they held into the break.

As expected, Portsmouth came out looking to get back level quickly and felt they should have been on level pegging ten minutes after the restart when Koroma burst through on goal via a deflected ball off O'Hora, tucking it home only to seethe flag go up against him. The furious Pompey players argued O'Hora's deflection made Koroma onside, the officials though were unmoved.

Dons held firm despite Portsmouth's huff and puff and played on the counter-attack, a tactic which should have seen them 2-0 ahead on 62 minutes when Conor Grant broke clear with Eisa in support, but fired his effort straight at keeper Griffiths. The resulting corner though sparred his blushes as Jack Tucker poked home after the hosts failed to clear, doubling Dons' lead.

With the home fans growing ever-more restless, the Portsmouth side grew more and more frantic in the closing stages as they sought a way back into it. Half-chances came and went, none of them really testing keeper Cumming, though substitute Dale Scarlett should have done better when he met the ball at the near post, directing his effort straight at the Dons stopper.

For all their bluster though, Portsmouth failed to register a decent effort on goal, with Owen Dale's tame effort straight at Cumming met with ironic cheers from the fans behind the goal.

Surviving the seven minutes of stoppage time, Dons were good value for their victory as they closed the gap and hinted that there was yet light at the end of the tunnel.

Referee: Samuel Barrott

Attendance: 17, 426 (236)

Portsmouth: Griffiths, Morrison (Jacobs 75), Robertson, Ogilvie, Dale, Mingi (Morrell 67), Pack, Hume (Scarlett 68), Hackett, Bishop (Pigott 68), Koroma (Curtis 85)

Subs not used: Oluwayemi, Raggett

MK Dons: Cumming, O’Hora, Tucker, Jules, Harvie, Watson, McEachran, Johnson, Grant (Robson 86), Holland (Barry 81), Eisa

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Grigg, Devoy, Lawrence, Dennis