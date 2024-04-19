Vote now to help Gilbey's Salford chip win League Two Goal of the Month
Alex Gilbey’s brilliant strike against Salford City has been nominated for League Two Goal of the Month for March, and needs your votes!
The brilliant chip over Salford City keeper Alex Cairns is a contender for Dons’ goal of the season, and was one of three the 29-year-old bagged for Mike Williamson’s side last month. He was nominated for Player of the Month but missed out to Wrexham’s Paul Mullin.
Mullin’s volley against Grimsby Town is also in the running for Goal of the Month, while goals from Salford’s Callum Hendry (vs Morecambe) and Callum Camps for Stockport (vs Forest Green) are also nominated.
To vote for Gilbey’s strike, visit the EFL website - voting is live and will be open until Monday April 22 at 5pm, with the winner announced next Friday (April 26).