Vote now to help Gilbey's Salford chip win League Two Goal of the Month

Alex Gilbey

Alex Gilbey’s brilliant strike against Salford City has been nominated for League Two Goal of the Month for March, and needs your votes!

The brilliant chip over Salford City keeper Alex Cairns is a contender for Dons’ goal of the season, and was one of three the 29-year-old bagged for Mike Williamson’s side last month. He was nominated for Player of the Month but missed out to Wrexham’s Paul Mullin.

Mullin’s volley against Grimsby Town is also in the running for Goal of the Month, while goals from Salford’s Callum Hendry (vs Morecambe) and Callum Camps for Stockport (vs Forest Green) are also nominated.