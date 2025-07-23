Waller stands out as youngsters impress MK Dons boss

The academy products finished the game against Peterborough United

“It was a youth club at the end” joked Paul Warne as MK Dons finished with four teenagers on the field against Peterborough United, but it was a 20-year-old who impressed him the most.

While Callum Tripp, Kobe Sinclair-Linton, Simone Troso and Keon Lewis-Burgess made up the majority of the defensive unit for the final 14 minutes at Stadium MK, it was Charlie Waller who stood out after coming on to replace injured Sam Sherring midway through the first-half.

Kobe Sinclair-Linton came on in defence | Jane Russell

Waller made eight league appearances for the club last season after being recalled from his loan at National League side Sutton United, predominantly as the left-sided centre-back in a three. However, since Warne’s arrival and a switch to a back-four, the 20-year-old has been used as a full-back.

After Sherring limped out though, Waller made a big impression on the head coach in the middle, alongside Luke Offord for the majority of the game.

“I thought tonight Charlie Waller was excellent,” he said. “Of the younger pros, he stood out for me. It’s the first time I saw him playing at centre-half, and I was impressed.”

Though the inexperienced back-line would concede twice in the final eight minutes, Warne said he has been pleased with the impression the younger players have made on him throughout pre-season.

He said: “It’s a great experience for them, but they’re not here to make the numbers up, they’re here to make a name for themselves. They’re joining in training with the seniors all the time, and that’s good experience too. Hopefully there will be plenty more for them.

“You get injuries in your squad, and you need to see the young players who can step up.

“Every time they train, play, walk past me in the tunnel, or drop a water bottle, I’m on them! There is always an opportunity to impress, and they have handled themselves really well and hopefully they’ll have a good career at the club.”