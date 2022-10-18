Walsall 0-2 MK Dons - Holland scores late as Dons progress
MK Dons are looking to book their spot in the next round of the Papa John’s Trophy tonight with a win over Walsall
MK Dons take on Cambridge United in the League One season opener at the Abbey Stadium
Get the latest from the Poundland Bescot Stadium
Walsall 0-2 MK Dons - LIVE
90 mins: GOAL! Holland wraps it up
He won the free-kick on the edge of the box, and Nathan Holland dusts himself off and fires in the free-kick from the edge of the box into the bottom corner to surely secure Dons’ spot in the next round!
90 mins: Into stoppage time
A lazy leg there dangled out by Devoy - free-kick for Walsall in line with the penalty area on the left flank
Five mins to be added on
88 mins: Holland with a strike
Just over the bar from Holland with an effort from the edge of the box. It was dipping fiercely but still over the top.
80 mins: Walsall on the front foot
Now chasing the game, Walsall have made a quadruple change and are pressing for a way back into the game. Ravizzoli remains largely unhampered by their efforts though.
66 mins: Franco to the rescue
Just as MK Dons have taken the lead, Franco Ravizzoli has been called into action to deny Danny Cashman from the edge of the box, the keeper doing well to get down and deny him
63 mins: GOAL - Lawrence with a cracker
What a strike from Henry Lawrence as he picks out the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area! He cut in from the left-flank onto his right peg, burying it in the bottom bag past Evans’ dive
58 mins: Triple sub for Dons
Burns replaced by Barry
Grant replaced by Holland
Dennis replaced by Kayode
53 mins: News from the other fixture in Group C
West Ham have taken the lead in their game at Cheltenham Town, so at 2-1, it means MK Dons are going out as it stands.
Meanwhile, it’s still a bit of a slug-fest here between Dons and Walsall. The visitors are still needing a more urgency, Matt Dennis cutting a lonely figure up front with next to no service.
Second half
Back underway for the second half, Walsall kick-off
HALF TIME: Walsall 0-0 MK Dons
Some positive stuff from Dons early on but it has fizzled out somewhat. Struggling to get anything working in the final third, aside from those early chances from Burns and Lawrence.
Walsall worked out a way of smothering Dennis and Grant, stopping the supply line from Devoy