Walsall boss does not care about tonight’s game with MK Dons

With his side all-but out of the Papa John’s Trophy, Walsall manager Michael Flynn admitted he doesn’t care about tonight’s game with MK Dons.

Sitting bottom of Southern Group C with no points from their games with West Ham U21s and Cheltenham Town, the Saddlers need a win for the Robins and a victory margin of three goals over Dons tonight to progress. A win in normal time for Liam Manning’s side would see Dons into the next round.

But with Flynn’s injury list growing recently, he has registered three youth team players ahead of the game tonight, and said the match with Dons was of concern to him and that he would be resting several first-teamers in order to prevent any further injuries.

Flynn said: “I have just said I don’t care about Tuesday, it is the last thing on my mind with so many injuries.

“Players are playing too much who are not used to it – and we have to be very, very careful on Tuesday, as a couple are close to getting a muscle injury and that is something we haven’t had yet.

“We have already registered three players for Tuesday – and then some of the boys on fringes because some have played too much.

