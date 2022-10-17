Why MK Dons should look to the Papa John’s Trophy for success this season

Whether you love it or hate it, the Papa John’s Trophy might be a vital competition for MK Dons this season.

League form has deserted Liam Manning’s side so far this season, and with discontent on and off the field, there has not been a lot for supporters to cheer.

Tomorrow night though, Dons head to the Banks’s Stadium for the first time since February 2018 to take on League Two Walsall in the final Group C match with the chance to go into the next round. But not only would winning be huge for morale, defeat could swing feeling dramatically the opposite direction.

Usually a breeding ground for youngsters and an opportunity to offer game-time to those lesser-used, but given Dons’ current run, Manning may not be afforded that luxury.

Against West Ham’s youngsters fielded a relatively strong side en route to a 2-0 win at Stadium MK a couple of weeks ago, but after defeats to Shrewsbury, Bristol Rovers and Plymouth, it might need to be a full-strength side, low on confidence, which takes to the field in Walsall.

The competition, of course, is one which Dons have won before. Their 2007/08 run to Wembley is still one held in high regard and with fond memories, something Dons are pretty short of at the start of this season.

“The carrot of a Wembley final,” is a phrase regularly used too by managers up and down the country, but for Manning it is a very real incentive even at this early stage. And against a League Two side who have not hit the ground running this season either, without a point from their two games in the Papa John’s Trophy, booking a spot in the next round is nothing short of a must.

Not just the Papa John’s Trophy though, the Carabao Cup clash with fellow League One strugglers Morecambe in two weeks could also be a vital morale booster, with the opportunity to take on the division’s bottom side and the potential for a big fourth round encounter on the cards.

