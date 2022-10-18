Walsall vs MK Dons - Form, odds and stats

MK Dons will be after a morale-boosting result on Tuesday night when they take on League Two side Walsall in the Papa John’s Trophy.

A three-point win for Liam Manning’s side is set to put them through to the next round, though their final position in southern Group C will depend on the result between current leaders Cheltenham and West Ham U21s. Cheltenham have won both of their games so far (six points), but only have one better goal-difference than Dons, while West Ham are level on three points with Dons, but need a three-goal swing to jump Manning’s side. Walsall meanwhile are without a point this season.

Read More Why MK Dons should look to the Papa John’s Trophy for success this season

While Dons have struggled at the start of the League One campaign, Walsall sit 15th in League Two. Three wins at the start of the season threatened big things for Michael Flynn’s side, but eight defeats in their next 12 matches - two of them in the Papa John’s Trophy - have seen them settle in the middle of the pack.

Despite their defeat at the weekend to Mansfield, the Saddlers picked up back-to-back wins prior to that with victories over Northampton and AFC Wimbledon.

Dons and Walsall were regular opponents through the years, but they have not crossed paths since Dons’ relegation season in 2017/18, swapping places the following year. In 24 encounters, Dons have claimed eight wins, Walsall seven and there have been nine draws. In 12 games just off the M6, Dons have won five times, lost three and drawn four.

Scott Tallis will take charge of the game, his sixth match of the season. Seen exclusively in the National League, he has booked 18 and sent off two so far and have never officiated either side heading into the game. Christopher Ward and Kevin Morris will run the lines with Fourth Official Dean Watson.

Read More Things can quickly change with a positive result, says Dons striker Grigg

Advertisement