Warne delighted to be in the hat after Dons' FA Cup win over Colchester

Paul Warne was delighted to see MK Dons progress into the second round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win over Colchester United on Saturday.

Twice Dons had to come from behind to get back on level terms at the JobServe Community Stadium, with Rushian Hepburn-Murphy netting a brace before Joe Tomlinson fired home the winner with three minutes to go.

It is the first time Dons have beaten EFL opposition in the FA Cup since their 1-0 win over QPR in the third round in 2018, something which shocked the head coach.

“What have they been doing here?! It’s good to have a little cup run!” said Warne afterwards. “Luck has a big part to play but I want the lads to have that moment, to play against one of the greats of this country. Obviously we have to get through the next round but at least we’re in the hat.

“I told the players before and told them if we win here, and we’re fortunate enough to win in five weeks time again, we could be in for the game of our lives. I played Liverpool and I still remember it now. It will be the same for these lads. But we’re in the hat. ”

Discussing the game, Warne said he was very happy with how his side performed at the JobServe Community Stadium.

He said: “I thought it was a good old-fashioned cup tie, but it also felt like a league game as well. Both teams had a go.

“I’m biased but I really loved my team today, I thought they were excellent. We created loads, and on another day, Will could have got a hat-trick from set-pieces alone.

“Colchester took their goals really well, but I never saw us not winning. On another day, it’s more handsome, and we nearly threw it away in the last minute but that’s what the FA Cup is all about. I thoroughly enjoyed watching my team, I was really content with that performance.

“I was really pleased with the general character of the team, everyone was really desperate to go through so I’m really proud.

“Winning is a good habit to be in, so I’m really pleased after losing last week.”