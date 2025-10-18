Warne pleased after MK Dons brush Crewe aside to climb into top two

Head coach Paul Warne spoke after MK Dons made it four wins in a row on Saturday

Paul Warne felt his side were comfortable without looking great in MK Dons’ 3-1 win over Crewe Alexandra.

The fourth win in a row in League Two send them up into the automatic promotion places, second only behind Walsall now two points from the summit.

Will Collar opened the scoring midway through the first-half before an Alex Gilbey brace either side of half-time ensured the points for Dons at Stadium MK. Louis Moult’s stoppage time goal for Crewe was consolation for the travelling side.

Now up to second in the table thanks to their run of four wins, Warne warned of complacency, but admitted his side had plenty to keep Crewe at arm’s length despite not looking fully at their best.

“I’m happy, you just want to win the game, put it to bed and move on really,” he said afterwards. “I think we could play better but when you’ve got a lead, the opposition will come after you with nothing to lose, and we had answers for most of what they asked of us.

“We got the goals at good times, so I’m pleased with the lads, they worked really hard. We hung in there and come the end of the season, these will hopefully be three big points.

“Sometimes in games, you get control and glamour but sometimes it’s a big more dogged and I think our doggishness was highlighted.”

He continued: “I’m not throwing petals at the players’ feet, we’ll watch the game back and pick out the bits we don’t like and the bits we do. There is no way my teams get carried away or get arrogant, and if they do, I’ll cut it out.

“I don’t think we’re the team to get at yet, there are teams with similar journeys and platforms. One thing we do have is an amazing stadium, but you don’t see a stadium put it in the net for us, or clear it off the line or run up and down the wings.

“We’re in good nick at the moment but football has an awful way of booting you in the face. We’ve got to be consistent with the messaging and the performances.”