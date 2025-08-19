Warne satisfied with a hard-fought draw as Dons and Crawley share thriller

The MK Dons head coach gave his reaction to the 1-1 draw with Crawley Town

Paul Warne was relatively pleased to come away from Crawley Town with a point after Luke Offord’s header secured a 1-1 draw for MK Dons on Tuesday night.

In a tension-fuelled affair at the Broadfield Stadium, Dons conceded their first league goal of the season when Ade Adeyemo bagged in the seventh minute of time added on at the end of the first-half, where Dons had hit the side netting, the post and missed a sitter inside six yards.

But with Scott Lindsey’s side up for the challenge and keen to get their first points on the board, coming away with a point was satisfactory for Warne.

“We came to win, we set up to win, we started well but it was an end-to-end game,” he said. “When you’re losing and get a draw it feels more satisfying.

“Sometimes away from home, you don’t feel like you’re on the right end of a decision, a tackle, a set-piece header, it felt like that at times, like it might not be our night.

“We had loads of chances but went in 1-0 behind at half-time. I wasn’t too disappointed with our performance but we weren’t as good as we could be, not as sharp.

“We have to respect the opposition, they tried everything they could to stop us and they did. To get a goal when we did, I thought we’d go on and win it but it wasn’t to be. So we take a point, put it in our top pocket and get on the bus.

“It was an exciting game, both teams were going for it. There was a bit more emotion in it for obvious reasons which made it entertaining, but as a manager it wasn’t as much fun because it was so open. We could have had a little more control, taken another pass.

“But we were so eager to score, we needed to make better decisions. I cannot knock their desire to win, and their disappointment that they haven’t.”