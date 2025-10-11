Warne wants MK Dons to 'run over teams' as they did in Bristol Rovers victory

The MK Dons head coach spoke after his side’s emphatic 4-0 win over Bristol Rovers on Saturday

Paul Warne wants his side to ‘run over teams’ in the closing stages of games more often after three goals in seven minutes at the end ensured a comfortable 4-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

Leading through an own goal set up by skipper Alex Gilbey, Dons needed to wait until the 83rd minute before Laurence Maguire nodded in a second.

Gilbey then rattled home a third in the 90th minute before substitute Rushian Hepburn-Murphy bagged a fourth on his return from injury.

After late goals against in recent games making for nervous endings to games against both Shrewsbury and Gillingham, Warne was pleased to see his side overcome that trait in emphatic fashion.

“It’s a lot more of a crisp way to win,” he said. “We’ve not got everything sussed but the lads have to be really proud of how they applied themselves to the final whistle.

“That’s how I want my teams to be, I want my players to run over teams at the end of games, and if you’re bringing on proper players like we are, you’re very fortunate.

“I’m really pleased with the performance, we limited a good team. The second goal allowed us to breathe and the final two goals put an extra bit of sugar on it. It’s good for the lads, good for their confidence and off the back of beating Gillingham last week, it’s good.

“I don’t think we had much to deal with, we just needed the second goal so to finish off like we did in front of our fans is excellent, as good as it gets away from home.”

Picking up a third win in a row, Dons moved up to fourth place in League Two but Warne wants his side to now go on and pick up momentum.

He continued: “If you’re going to achieve anything, you need good runs of form and lately we’ve been on the right side of results. The longer I can write big Ws on my board the better. They’ve backed it up today but we’ve earned it.”