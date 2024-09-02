Wasteful Dons made to pay as Salford claim victory

MK Dons match report | JPI

League Two: Salford City 1-0 MK Dons

Frankie Okoronkwo netted the only goal of the game three minutes before half-time as MK Dons suffered their third loss in four matches on Monday night, going down 1-0 to Salford City.

The Everton loanee bent the ball home just a minute after Aaron Nemane missed a similar chance at the other end as Dons came up short. Alex Gilbey, Joe Tomlinson and Callum Hendry all missed decent efforts too, while Tommy Leigh had a late strike tipped onto the post by Ammies keeper Jamie Jones.

The defeat sees Dons sit 19th in the table after four games.

Mike Williamsom nade two changes to the side to take on the Ammies. Callum Tripp was handed his senior league debut, stepping into the defence with Sam Sherring missing out through injury.

Liam Kelly also returned to the action after missing the last three games, replacing Tom Carroll in the centre of midfield. And of the three deadline day signings, only Sonny Finch made the bench.

Needing to build on their first points of the season last time out against Carlisle, the opening half-an-hour was a scrappy affair from an MK Dons perspective. With Salford's big physical presence, long-balls aimed at the likes of Joe Tomlinson and Aaron Nemane struggled to bear fruit, but it was still the visitors who had the better of the chances.

Alex Gilbey forced a good stop from Salford keeper Jamie Jones in the opening minute, as did Tomlinson, while Callum Hendry, given the pantomime villain treatment from his former fan-base, should have opened the scoring on 24 minutes but spun Nemane's cross wide from the edge of the six yard box.

Salford's aerial threat saw chances for Cole Stockton and Luke Garbutt sail over Tom McGill's bar as the game looked to be heading in goal-less at the break.

But as Dons should have been celebrating the opener, Salford took the lead two minutes before the interval. Nemane raced through on goal, showing Ossama Ashley a clean set of heels but rushed his chance in front of goal and blasted it straight at Jones.

Straight up the other end Salford attacked and Frankie Okoronkwo did not repeat the same mistake, cutting inside the otherwise excellent Luke Offord to pick out the bottom corner with a neat finish.

Dons started the second-half brightly as they sought the equaliser, but neither Gilbey nor Hendry could hit the target not long after the interval as they looked to draw level, and it would be the story of their game.

The sides continued to butt heads in the centre of the park, making for a nitty-gritty affair which played neatly into Salford's hands. The excellent Tyrese Fornah had a wonderful outing for the hosts as he looked to catch Dons on the counter, while substitutes Kylian Kouassi and Hakeeb Adelakun never gave the back-line a break.

McGill did well to deny both from close range as the Ammies looked for a second, while lively substitute Sonny Finch looked a handful at the other end, but had to limp out not long after coming on himself.

Tommy Leigh thought he had scored with six minutes to go when he shot through a crowd of players, but saw keeper Jamie Jones tip the ball onto the post as Dons were left to ponder their third defeat in four League Two games.

Referee: Ben Speedie

Attendance: 2,227 (231)

Salford City: Jones, Edwards, Ashley, Negru, Fornah, Stockton (Kouassi 70), Woodburn (Watson 70), Chesters (Mnoga 80), Garbutt, Austerfield, Okoronkwo (Adelakun 62)

Subs not used: Nmai, Taylor, Young

MK Dons: McGill, Tripp, Offord, Maguire, Tomlinson, Nemane, Kelly (Leigh 61), Evans, Gilbey, Wearne (Finch 61 (Williams 90)), Hendry (Harrison 72)

Subs not used: Harness, Lewington, Tucker

Booked: Edwards