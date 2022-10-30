Watson nears return after being part of Dons’ travelling squad

Tennai Watson’s return is edging closer after the defender completed a work-out on the pitch after Dons’ 0-0 draw with Cheltenham on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined after hamstring surgery, which he injured in the pre-season friendly against King’s Lynn Town in July.

Head coach Liam Manning confirmed Watson was back training with the first team again last week along with Mo Eisa, who has since made two substitute appearances back in the first team after he spent six months out with an ankle injury.

And with Watson on the brink of a return too, Manning said he was keen to have the defender back.

“It's terrific to see him back out there,” he said. “T is massive for the group, for his quality and character. He's experienced, knows how we want to play and he is a huge addition to have him back.

“It will be good for him to have a solid week in training as well. It's great to see him again.”

After Eisa’s return against Charlton on Tuesday, he was given a longer run-out against his former club Cheltenham on Saturday and even had agood chance to secure the points with a shot he saw saved by keeper Luke Southwood.

“He got more minutes again here, and we've got a couple of cup games coming up to help build him up,” Manning continued. “I thought it was written in the stars that he'd get the goal here, but the keeper has made the save to his right, and unfortunately there was no-one following up.