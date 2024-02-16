Watson wants Dons to find some League Two consistency

Ian Watson

Consistency for the remainder of the season will be the name of the game for MK Dons.

With four wins and four defeats since the turn of the year, the side have squandered opportunities to move into the automatic promotion spots, but yet have remained in sixth spot as others around them too have faltered along the way.

With three games in the forthcoming week, assistant head coach Ian Watson has called for Dons to rediscover the consistency which saw them put together a nine-game undefeated streak prior to the turn of the year.

"We want a string of good results together," he said. "You can never predict it in football, results are a bit up and down at the moment so we're looking to smooth them out. We're looking to improve as a club, the players and the staff.

"You're naïve if you think you're not going to have a bad spell or a bad game, all teams have it. This run seems to be a bit extreme because of how results have been going. The league is full of good players and teams, and they're all desperate to do well.

"At this point of the season, you're starting to look at how many games you've got left, every game becomes a bit of a cup final and results can fluctuate.

"Every team you play you recognise good players, and you think they should have had good results. You have to be ready for every game as though it's your last."

Taking on Swindon on Saturday, Watson continued: "I really like them, I've watched their last three games. They started the season on fire with Kempy (Dan Kemp) and the boy from Bradford (Jake Young).

"I really admire how they play, and I think it will be a really good game of football. We know it will be tough but we're ready. After a defeat, you want the next game quickly to put it right and that's what we'll try and do. We've got our plan, we just need to make sure we have that togetherness to go and get the three points.