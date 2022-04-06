We did what we needed to do to win, says Kesler-Hayden after Crewe win

Kaine Kesler-Hayden joins Troy Parrott in celebrating Conor Coventry’s first goal for MK Dons on Tuesday against Crewe Alexandra

It was a case of job done, onto the next for Kaine Kesler-Hayden and MK Dons on Tuesday night after dispatching Crewe Alexandra at Stadium MK.

The Railwaymen tasted defeat for a 14th time in 15 games courtesy of first half strikes from Troy Parrott and Conor Coventry as Dons, by contrast, extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches ahead of Saturday’s derby clash against AFC Wimbledon.

Kesler-Hayden was the stand-out for Dons in a largely uneventful night for the most part as the hosts relatively cruised to the points and into the top two, and he said they did what they had to to get there.

“Points at this late stage are what we need and we got them in a tough game,” said the 19-year-old, on loan from Aston Villa. “The boys gave 100 per cent today and you could see that out there.

“We went in with a 2-0 lead and expected them to come out flying - they had nothing to lose. We had to battle it out. They got that late goal which we should have prevented but we got the points and that's what we needed.”

One blot on the copybook for Dons was Crewe’s consolation, coming deep into four minutes of added time at the end, to which Kesler-Hayden said: “If you don't concede, you don't lose - that's how we go into each game. It's frustrating but in the end we won so we're pleased.”