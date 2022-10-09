“We need a bit more of that,”: O’Hora on Devoy’s first MK Dons red card

Warren O’Hora defended fellow Irishman Dawson Devoy after the midfielder was shown a straight red card against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Dons had just given themselves a lifeline when Zak Jules headed home Devoy’s corner to make it 2-1 at Montgomery Waters Meadow, but just three minutes later, the 20-year-old was given his marching orders for his two-footed challenge on Jordan Shipley.

Devoy, who made the move to England from League of Ireland side Bohemians in the summer, has struggled for consistency in a Dons shirt since making the switch. But O’Hora said the midfielder’s temperament, and his occasional bit of ‘nastiness’ is something Dons are lacking.

“I didn't see it clearly, but the referee has said he's gone over the ball, which isn't like Daws,” O’Hora said afterwards. “I've seen him, he's fine in there.

“But we need that bit of nastiness. I’m not saying go out and get red cards, but I think that was the first tackle we made all game, and it shouldn’t be.