“We shot ourselves in the foot”: McEachran on Dons’ thrashing by Bolton

Conceding three set-pieces was Dons’ major undoing in the 5-0 humbling by Bolton Wanderers said skipper Josh McEachran.

Defenders Ricardo Santos and Luke Mbete headed Bolton 2-0 up in the first 20 minutes, both from corners to put the hosts in total control early on. While Gethin Jones slotted home eight minutes later, Eoin Toal made it 4-0 just after the hour from yet another corner. Randell Williams made it five in stoppage time.

Defensively at sea all night, McEachran said Dons shot themselves in the foot by gifting Bolton the lead so early on.

“We conceded after seven minutes from a set-piece which killed us, and then we did it again. We shot ourselves in the foot tonight.

“Everyone's obviously very disappointed, it's hard to take. We conceded three set-pieces which is bad, and the scoreline looks bad. But they didn't really cut us open.”

In an odd night at the University of Bolton Stadium though, Dons created enough chances to have made a game of it, with Mo Eisa denied a penalty with what looked like handball from Toal, Sullay Kaikai was adjudged offside when he stuck the ball past keeper James Trafford, while the stopped made an excellept save to deny Jonathan Leko.

McEachran continued: “On another night, yes they've scored five, but we could have had four or five ourselves. We need to be more clinical. It didn't fall for us tonight, but we have to move on.”

The challenge won’t get much easier next up for Dons either, travelling to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday who sit second in League One.

But after the drubbing on Tuesday night, McEachran said he and his team-mates have to move on swiftly so not to head to the Steel City down with and sort of hangover.

He added: “We've got to quickly move on because we've got another big game on Saturday. As hurt as everyone is, we've got to quickly learn and move on.

