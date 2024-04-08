Welcome return for Dons defender Tucker after five months out

Jack Tucker

Warren O’Hora was delighted to have team-mate Jack Tucker back alongside him after more than five months out.

Former Gillingham man Tucker was sidelined with an ankle injury which needed surgery. After several setbacks along the way, the 24-year-old was finally able to make his comeback in the 2-0 win over Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, playing 69 minutes at the New Lawn en route to a clean sheet as Dons climbed back into the automatic promotion spots.

Of his 48 appearances for MK Dons, Tucker has played alongside O’Hora in all but four of them. After O’Hora’s lengthy spell out of the team last season through injury, the Irishman said he was plenty familiar with the hardship Tucker has had to endure during his recovery, but was relieved to see him back in the team again.

“It's nice to have him back, a bit of cover in there and another body for us,” said O’Hora. “He's a big part of the dressing room, and we were really happy to have him back, gave him a little ripple in there afterwards.

“He had a long road to recovery, I've been there before myself. We all got around him, we've got a great changing room and he's worked hard to get back to where he is.