Welsh midfielder linked with move from MK Dons to Scottish top flight

Welsh international Matt Smith looks set to leave MK Dons for Scottish side St Johnstone.

The 23-year-old has struggled to establish himself in the first-team at Stadium MK since his move from Manchester City in January 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And it is understood the Scottish Premiership side, who finished ninth last season, are keen for his services.

Signed by Liam Manning, Smith made just four appearances in the first six months of his tenure at the club, but was expected to break out the following season. After starting regularly, he earned a spot in Wales’ World Cup squad in Qatar last winter, but following the sacking of Manning in December, barely featured thereafter.