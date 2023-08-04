Welsh midfielder linked with move from MK Dons to Scottish top flight

News you can trust since 1981
By Toby Lock
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read

Welsh international Matt Smith looks set to leave MK Dons for Scottish side St Johnstone.

The 23-year-old has struggled to establish himself in the first-team at Stadium MK since his move from Manchester City in January 2022.

And it is understood the Scottish Premiership side, who finished ninth last season, are keen for his services.

Signed by Liam Manning, Smith made just four appearances in the first six months of his tenure at the club, but was expected to break out the following season. After starting regularly, he earned a spot in Wales’ World Cup squad in Qatar last winter, but following the sacking of Manning in December, barely featured thereafter.

He has also been sparringly used in pre-season by Graham Alexander, losing his number 7 shirt to Jonathan Leko for the forthcoming season.

Dan Kemp, who signed on the same day as Smith in 2022, also left the club earlier this month, joining Swindon Town on loan.

